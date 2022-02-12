Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $239,118.13 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
