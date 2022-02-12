Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $239,118.13 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.