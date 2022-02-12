Credit Suisse Group Trims H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Target Price to 163.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.