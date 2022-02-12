Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($64.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($74.60) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($85.14).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €66.00 ($75.86) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €56.60 ($65.06) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($93.15).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

