Credit Suisse Group Cuts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $45.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $43,920,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $6,696,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

