Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,864 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,160,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 543.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

