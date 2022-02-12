Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292,336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

