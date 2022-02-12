Credit Suisse AG Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 149.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 23.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

