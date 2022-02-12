Credit Suisse AG Has $4.54 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
