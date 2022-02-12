Credit Suisse AG Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

