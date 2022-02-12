Credit Suisse AG Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.