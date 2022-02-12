Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 51job were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 51job by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,888,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 51job by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,624,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 51job by 845.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $98,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.