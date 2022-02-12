Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

CACC stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.94. 84,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.91. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $346.49 and a 52 week high of $703.27.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

