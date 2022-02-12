Cowen Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $116.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.