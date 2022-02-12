Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,873,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162,984 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.32 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

