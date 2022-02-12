Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

OFC opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

