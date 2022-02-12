CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.61. CoreCivic shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
