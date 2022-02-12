CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.61. CoreCivic shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.