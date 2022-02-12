Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CNVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 472,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,259,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

