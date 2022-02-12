Contrasting IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) & GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline and IDEAYA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline 1 7 2 0 2.10 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 116.02%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Profitability

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline 13.01% 26.27% 7.13% IDEAYA Biosciences -103.19% -14.83% -10.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and IDEAYA Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline $43.79 billion 2.72 $7.38 billion $2.36 18.77 IDEAYA Biosciences $19.54 million 29.97 -$34.49 million ($1.10) -13.83

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats IDEAYA Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.