Contrasting Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.19 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.75 Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 6.67 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Greenidge Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Dresden, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.