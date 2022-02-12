Contrasting First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.83 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Wingstop $248.81 million 18.42 $23.31 million $0.99 155.25

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.70%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $178.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

