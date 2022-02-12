Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,800.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2,442.86.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 billion and a PE ratio of 106.65. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,598.51 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

