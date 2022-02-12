Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of Constellation Brands worth $317,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,248.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,751,000 after purchasing an additional 343,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

