Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Feb 12th, 2022

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNRD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433. Conrad Industries has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

