Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Confluent stock traded down $16.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

