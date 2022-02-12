Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Confluent stock traded down $16.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.
In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last three months.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
