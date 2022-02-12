Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading Up 0.8%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.47. Approximately 4,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Services during the third quarter valued at about $46,400,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

