Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading Up 0.8%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.47. Approximately 4,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.
About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.
