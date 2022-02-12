Comparing U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

This table compares U.S. Gold and New Age Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.80) -3.89 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -51.51% -49.26% New Age Metals N/A -10.59% -10.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Gold and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.44%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.