Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 102,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,441,468 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.36.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,457.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 243,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.