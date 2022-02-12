Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €160.50 ($184.48).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($177.01) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EPA:ML traded down €5.15 ($5.92) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €148.05 ($170.17). 574,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($122.93) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($150.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.91.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

