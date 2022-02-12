Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in January

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($80.46) to €73.00 ($83.91) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($88.51) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($77.01) to €68.00 ($78.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,982. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.