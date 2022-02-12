Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 100,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

