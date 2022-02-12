Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 100,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

