Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.