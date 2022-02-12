Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.03

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.03 and last traded at $101.71, with a volume of 21053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

