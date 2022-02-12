Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $146.17. Approximately 261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.79.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.