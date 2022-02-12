Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 74,939 shares.The stock last traded at $156.26 and had previously closed at $155.79.

The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.