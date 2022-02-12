Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.84. 265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000.

