Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.43

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.43 and last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 40155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

