Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,780,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

