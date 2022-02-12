Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coca-Cola also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

