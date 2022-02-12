Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $58.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

