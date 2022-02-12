Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

CCHGY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

