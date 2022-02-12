Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.96, but opened at $120.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 133,819 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

