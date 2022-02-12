Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.08% of CDK Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

