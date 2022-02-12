Clearline Capital LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

