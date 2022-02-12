Clearline Capital LP Raises Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 58,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

