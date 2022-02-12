Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

