Clearline Capital LP Lowers Holdings in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.56% of SkillSoft worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $3,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $33,102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 2,480.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 621,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.38 on Friday. SkillSoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

