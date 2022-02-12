Clearline Capital LP Grows Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136,495 shares during the period. AAR comprises about 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 295,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 5,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.