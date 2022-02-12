Clearline Capital LP Boosts Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group makes up 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 1.39% of G-III Apparel Group worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

