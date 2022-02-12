Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 658,606 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 658,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

